Virtual Public Meeting for the T-383 (Barkley Road) over Little Wills Creek Project in Bedford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed T-383 (Barkley Road) Superstructure Replacement Project in Juniata Township, Bedford County.

The project will include replacement of the superstructure on the bridge over Little Wills Creek on T-383 (Barkley Road).

The virtual display website will be available to view and to leave comments from Wednesday, September 8, 2021 - Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Its purpose is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project.

To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9. From there, click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Bedford County and the T-383 Barkley Road over Little Wills Creek project page.

Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the project manager listed below. Additionally, anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website or by contacting the project manager.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

If you require additional information concerning this project or virtual plans display, please contact Jaclyn L. Himmelwright PennDOT Project Manager, by phone (814) 696-7171 or email jhimmelwri@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101