Detour Announced for Expediated Route 18 Bridge Removal in Girard Township, Erie County

​Route 18 will be closed to through traffic in Girard Township, Erie County, when the bridge over Interstate 90 is removed starting September 7, 2021.

The bridge, which is located near I-90 Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea), was originally slated to be demolished in 2022 as part of the I-90 reconstruction project from miles marker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5. The removal was expediated for safety concerns following the structure being struck by an over-height vehicle on August 25, 2021.

Detours are expected to change as work progresses, with an emphasis being placed on maintaining access to the interstate. Emergency vehicles will continue to have access to the interstate emergency crossovers as needed. The new bridge, which is already under construction, is expected to open during the 2022 construction season.

Starting September 7, 2021, a detour for Route 18 through traffic will be posted using Route 20, Route 6N and Route 98.

For Route 18 northbound, access to the Interstate 90 eastbound on ramp will remain open, as will access to Cross Station Road and the businesses along that roadway. The I-90 westbound on ramp will be closed to all traffic. Traffic on Route 18 wanting to go on I-90 westbound should use I-90 eastbound, Exit 16 (Fairview/Franklin Center) to turn around and go west.

I-90 westbound traffic will be able to use Exit 9 to access Route 18 northbound. A detour will also be posted for the other I-90 traffic wanting to access Route 18.

I-90 eastbound traffic wanting to go northbound should use Exit 3 and follow the detour on Route 6N and Route 20. Drivers on I-90 eastbound and westbound wanting to access the Route 18 southbound and the businesses south of the bridge should use Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield Township/Cherry Hill).

Truck drivers are reminded to follow detour signs and obey weight limits and height restrictions.

The removal work will also require daytime temporary lane restrictions will be in place on I-90 in the area of the bridge starting September 8, 2021. Nighttime rolling closures will be used while the bridge deck and beams are removed. These are expected to be in place between 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM from September 13 to September 15, 2021.

The contractor for the overall project is Lindy Paving, Inc. of New Galilee, PA. The subcontractor for the bridge work is Mekis Construction Company of Fenelton, PA.

Information on the I-90 project, including traffic patterns changes and updates in the new Route 18 bridge and roundabouts, can be found online at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #