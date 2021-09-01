Submit Release
MDOT improving US-31 bridges in Oceana and Mason counties

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Oceana and Mason

HIGHWAY: US-31

CLOSEST CITY: Pentwater

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $900,000 to improve the southbound US-31 bridge over the north branch of the Pentwater River, and the  Pere Marquette Highway bridge over US-31. Work includes deck patching, expansion joint replacement, barrier wall repair, substructure improvements, and epoxy overlays.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project on northbound and southbound US-31. Pere Marquette Highway will be closed and detoured using US-31 Business Route (Oceana Drive) and US-31.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety, improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the bridges.

