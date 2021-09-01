Blaze Pizza Kicks Off College Football Season with Free Pizza for Loyal Fans
Fans sporting favorite college team’s logo to receive free 11-inch pizza with purchase of regularly priced 11-inch pizza at any South Florida Blaze Pizza
In anticipation of some big college football games this weekend...we thought it would be exciting to reward our South Florida Blaze Pizza fans for showing loyalty to their favorite college team.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blaze Pizza invites loyal pizza and college football fans to wear their favorite college team’s logo to any South Florida Blaze Pizza location to receive a free 11-inch pizza with purchase of any regularly priced 11-inch pizza, from Wednesday, September 1 through Saturday, September 4.
“In anticipation of some big opening college football games Labor Day weekend featuring several Florida teams, we thought it would be exciting to reward our Blaze Pizza fans for showing loyalty to their favorite college team,” said Adam Cummis, president of the Blaze Pizza South Florida franchise, which includes eight locations from West Kendall to Jupiter. “As a UF grad and huge Gator fan myself, I know what I’ll be wearing.”
Fans must mention the offer at checkout, valid for one free 11-inch pizza with the purchase of any regularly priced 11-inch pizza, in-restaurant only Sept. 1-4; limit one offer per visit; valid on original dough only, additional charges may apply to gluten-free, cauli, keto and high-rise upgrades.
Blaze Pizza’s eight South Florida locations are located in: West Kendall, Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Boca, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter. For more information, please visit www.blazepizza.com.
About Blaze Pizza
With more than 340 locations across the country and the world, Blaze Pizza offers freshly-prepared, custom pizzas with any number of toppings, all for one price. Guests can go for one of the menu’s signature pizzas or choose from a wide selection of toppings free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Each restaurant makes its original dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Brad Kent. Blaze Pizza offers Gluten-Free, Cauliflower, and Keto crusts, plus vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo for pizza fans with specific dietary needs. LeBron James, who has made an appearance as “Ron”, the Blaze Pizza employee in various viral videos, is also an investor and franchisee.
