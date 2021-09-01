For Immediate Release:

September 1, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 2, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Allen Bluffton Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashland Loudonville Independent Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Ashtabula Geneva Union Cemetery District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Fairfield Township Community Improvement Corporation, Inc. 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Solon IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Darke Greenville Public Library FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Village of Castalia IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Fairfield County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Violet Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin 555 West Goodale New Community Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Central Ohio Transit Authority IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Westerville C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Gahanna Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mifflin Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Springdale City Health Department IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Village of Malinta 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Holmes Holmes County Soil and Water Conservation District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Granville Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Monroe Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Central Lorain County Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 City of Lorain IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Boardman Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Millennial Moments Joint Economic Development District 04/16/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery City of Dayton C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Morgan Morgan County Regional Airport Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Brown Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Putnam County District Board of Health 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby West Central Ohio Network MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Stark Perry Local School District 01/15/2021 TO 08/23/2021 Performance Audit Summit Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Copley - Akron Joint Economic Development District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Coventry - Akron Joint Economic Development District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Southington Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Orangeville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren City of Mason IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Community Authority of Union Village 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Wayne County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Marseilles Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

