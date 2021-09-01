Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 2, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Adams
Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Allen
Bluffton Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashland
Loudonville Independent Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Ashtabula
Geneva Union Cemetery District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Fairfield Township Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Solon
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Darke
Greenville Public Library
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Village of Castalia
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Fairfield County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Violet Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
555 West Goodale New Community Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Central Ohio Transit Authority
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Westerville
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Gahanna Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mifflin Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Springdale City Health Department
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Village of Malinta
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
Holmes County Soil and Water Conservation District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Granville Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Monroe Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Central Lorain County Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
City of Lorain
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Madison
Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Boardman Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Millennial Moments Joint Economic Development District
04/16/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
City of Dayton
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Morgan
Morgan County Regional Airport Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Brown Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Putnam County District Board of Health
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
West Central Ohio Network
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Stark
Perry Local School District
01/15/2021 TO 08/23/2021
Performance Audit
Summit
Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Copley - Akron Joint Economic Development District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Coventry - Akron Joint Economic Development District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Southington Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Orangeville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
City of Mason
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Community Authority of Union Village
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Wayne County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Marseilles Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.