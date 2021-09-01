Submit Release
News Search

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 2, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

September 1, 2021                                                                

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 2, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

 

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Adams

Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Allen

Bluffton Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashland

Loudonville Independent Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Geneva Union Cemetery District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Fairfield Township Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Solon

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Greenville Public Library

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Village of Castalia

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Fairfield County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Violet Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

555 West Goodale New Community Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Central Ohio Transit Authority

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Westerville

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Gahanna Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mifflin Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Springdale City Health Department

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Village of Malinta

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Holmes County Soil and Water Conservation District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Granville Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Monroe Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Central Lorain County Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Lorain

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Boardman Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Millennial Moments Joint Economic Development District

 

04/16/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Dayton

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morgan

Morgan County Regional Airport Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Brown Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Putnam County District Board of Health

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

West Central Ohio Network

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Stark

Perry Local School District

 

01/15/2021 TO 08/23/2021

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Summit

Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Copley - Akron Joint Economic Development District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coventry - Akron Joint Economic Development District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Southington Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Orangeville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

City of Mason

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Community Authority of Union Village

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Wayne County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Marseilles Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
           

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

