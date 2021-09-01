Lane Restrictions Route 22 - Robinson Township, Washington County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane restrictions on Route 22 in Robinson Township, Washington County. The restrictions will begin on Tuesday, August 7 and will continue until Friday, September 1 between the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. The restrictions will occur on both the eastbound and westbound side of the roadway between the Bavington Exit and the Washington/Allegheny county lines.

The lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to install traffic signs along Route 22. This work is part of the Pa. Turnpike Southern Beltway Project. PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Richard Aikins at 412-779-4757 .

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

