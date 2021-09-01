Ramp/Rest Area Closures on I-81 in Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County are advised they may encounter periodic ramp and rest area closures within a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81.

The I-81 ramps at Exit 29 (Route 174/King Street) and Exit 37 (Route 233/Newville) and the northbound I-81 Carlisle rest area will be periodically closed for nighttime paving operations during the month of September, weather permitting.

Only one ramp will be closed at a time. Signed detours will be in place during the closures. Updated press releases will be issued prior to the closures.

The contractor currently is paving the I-81 mainline, including acceleration and deceleration lanes. This work will be performed weekly throughout the project limits from 8 PM to 6 AM Sunday nights through Thursday morning. There will be lane closures not to exceed four miles in length.

This work is part of is a pavement preservation project which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships. The work limits for this project are from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

