District 11 Road Closures Due to Flooding, Downed Utilities – 9 A.M. Update

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed due to flooding or downed trees and utilities:

Allegheny County

Little Pine Creek Road (Route 4017) in Shaler Township between Wetzel Road and Marzolf Road is closed due to downed trees and utilities

Piney Fork Road (Route 3014) in South Park Township between Connor Road and Snowden Road is closed due to flooding

Route 50 from Franklin Avenue in Carnegie Borough to Hope Street in Scott Township due to flooding

Streets Run Road (Route 2046) in Baldwin Borough between Brentwood Road and the City of Pittsburgh is closed due to flooding

Route 48 at the intersection of Rippel Road in White Oak Borough is closed due to flooding

Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) between Bausman Street and Whited Street in the City of Pittsburgh due to flooding

Seavey Road (Route 4004) at the intersection of Elbie Road in Shaler Township due to flooding

Freeport Road (Route 1001) between Boyd Avenue and Clifton Avenue in O’Hara Township due to flooding

Presto Sygan Road (Route 3028) between Thoms Run Road in Collier Township and Newbury Highland in South Fayette Township due to a downed tree

Saxonburg Boulevard (Route 1013) at the intersection of McClure Road in West Deer Township due to flooding

McLaughlin Run Road (Route 3004) between Bower Hill Road in Bridgeville Borough and Route 19 in Upper St. Clair Township due to mudslides and debris on the roadway