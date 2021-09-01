PennDOT Shares Flood Safety Tips with Motorists During Heavy Rainfall

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), is reminding motorists to follow safe driving practices during this period of heavy rainfall. Motorists should be mindful of the potential for flooded roadways, landslides, and downed trees and wires.

As roadways closed due to flooding the department shares the following tips with drivers:

Never drive through flooded areas or standing water. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Never drive over a bridge that has been overtopped by a river or creek.

Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – go to high ground immediately.

If the vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and its occupants.

Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to recognize flood dangers.

Be mindful of the potential for downed trees or utilities, especially at night.

Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams and washes, particularly during threatening conditions.

Get out of areas subject to flooding, such as low spots, canyons, washes, etc.

Do not attempt to cross a flowing stream on foot. Even water only six inches deep, when moving at a high rate of speed, can knock you off your feet.

Motorists should slow down to avoid hydroplaning.

Motorists are reminded to have an emergency supply kit that includes enough provisions for you and your family to live on for a minimum of three days in the case of unforeseen circumstances.

Many do not realize the impact even a small amount of water can have can on a vehicle. Only six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Additionally, two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-ups trucks.

Please remember - Turn Around, Don't Drown!

For more information, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

For regional twitter updates, visit www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #