Williston Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - DUI Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A103234
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09/01/2021 at approximately 0014 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 South
TOWN: South Burlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 14
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 88
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Laurie Detore
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi
VEHICLE MODEL: Outlander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial Front End Damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Joseph Rawson
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to rear on bumper
INJURIES: Back and neck pain
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/01/2021 at approximately 0014 hours, Vermont State Police responded to Interstate 89 southbound at mile maker 88 for a report of a two car crash involving a construction vehicle. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander with substantial front end damage and a 1999 GMC Truck that was equipped with a “Scorpion Attenuator” bumper mounted on the rear of the vehicle. The truck was being used as part of the line painting construction crew on the interstate.
The operator of the Outlander, Laurie Detore (56) of Burlington was transported to UVM Medical Center. While speaking to Detore, signs of impairment were observed by Troopers. Detore was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI. At the conclusion of processing, Detore was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior court on 09/21/2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #1 Refusal.
Investigation indicated that Detore was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when they failed to recognize the flashing lights to merge to the left lane, driving into the rear of the truck. The operator of the truck, Joseph Rawson (42) of Barre was transported to UVM Medical Center for back and neck pain. Speed and impairment of Detore were both factors of the crash.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 21, 2021 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No