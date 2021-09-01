Williston Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - DUI Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A103234

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2021 at approximately 0014 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 South

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 14

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 88

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Laurie Detore

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Outlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial Front End Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joseph Rawson

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to rear on bumper

INJURIES: Back and neck pain

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/01/2021 at approximately 0014 hours, Vermont State Police responded to Interstate 89 southbound at mile maker 88 for a report of a two car crash involving a construction vehicle. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander with substantial front end damage and a 1999 GMC Truck that was equipped with a “Scorpion Attenuator” bumper mounted on the rear of the vehicle. The truck was being used as part of the line painting construction crew on the interstate.

The operator of the Outlander, Laurie Detore (56) of Burlington was transported to UVM Medical Center. While speaking to Detore, signs of impairment were observed by Troopers. Detore was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI. At the conclusion of processing, Detore was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior court on 09/21/2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #1 Refusal.

Investigation indicated that Detore was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when they failed to recognize the flashing lights to merge to the left lane, driving into the rear of the truck. The operator of the truck, Joseph Rawson (42) of Barre was transported to UVM Medical Center for back and neck pain. Speed and impairment of Detore were both factors of the crash.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 21, 2021 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No