Counting down to 2021 #LetsIDUS and #BeActive events in September
The International Day of University Sport and the European Week of Sport celebrated in September promote physical activity and healthy lifestyles.LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the start of a new month, meaning that the 2021 celebrations of the annual International Day of University Sport and the European Week of Sport are ever closer, with plans underway to continue promoting physical activity and healthy lifestyles across Europe.
Both events are being promoted and will be celebrated by the European University Sports Association (EUSA) which is an associate partner of the Federation of International University Sport (FISU) and an official partner of the European Commission’s #BeActive campaign. The majority of EUSA’s activities celebrating both events will take place at this year’s EUSA-EUG Convention in Lodz, Poland on September 24-25, in preparation for next year’s European Universities Games in Poland.
Proclaimed by UNESCO and celebrated each year on September 20, the International Day of University Sport (IDUS) is a platform to exchange ideas, best practices, challenges and opportunities within and through university sport worldwide.
The #LetsIDUS initiative presents an opportunity to share knowledge on key issues relating to the development of sport and the university sports movement worldwide, to improve awareness of the importance of sport in educational institutions, and showcase the work of university sport bodies. Numerous activities both on and off university campuses across the globe are organised, showcasing the integral part sport plays in the life of a university student.
IDUS 2021 will be the sixth year since the campaign kicked off, with last year’s celebrations, despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, reaching over three million people on five different continents, with this year’s activities set to break worldwide participation record. IDUS organisers FISU have this year launched a worldwide photo challenge competition on social media, where participants stand a chance to win great awards by sharing a photo of their IDUS-related celebrations online and following the competition rules.
Shortly after the culmination of IDUS 2021, the seventh edition of the European Week of Sport (EWOS) and the #BeActive campaign, initiated by the European Commission, will officially kick off in Bled, Slovenia.
Together with national coordinators and partner organisations, among them also EUSA as an official partner, the goal of the week-long #BeActive initiative, which takes place annually from 23-30 September, is to make Europe healthier, and promote healthy living across all sectors of society through several varying activities, demonstrations and festivals around the continent.
Over 71 million people from 42 different European countries have participated in EWOS over the years, with this year’s theme focusing on joy, resilience and intergenerational activities, while promoting the core goal of the European Commission’s #HealthyLifestyle4All initiative.
Through events such as the #BeActive Night and #BeActive Awards, this year’s EWOS hopes to unite Europe through sport, bringing people together and creating joy while building a more resilient society and promoting the value of sport for everyone, regardless of age.
For more information, please see www.eusa.eu.
