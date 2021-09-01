Professional Singapore PR Application Services By Epica Immigration

PR Application, the part of Epica Singapore has launched services for PR application in Singapore. Epica has a background in Singapore immigration matters.

For every PR application filed by us, there is a strict quality check. All documents are checked multiple times and only highly qualified people are handling your case.” — Vaibhav Joshi

SINGAPORE, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PR Application, an Immigration Consulting division of Epica Singapore, has launched its professional PR Application service plan.

Close to 600,000 people stay in Singapore on Employment pass or S Pass or on dependant passes. Most of these people are keen to obtain Singapore Permanent Residency status commonly known as Singapore PR.

Immigration and Checkpoint authority of Singapore approves 30,000 PR applications every year whereas close to 100,000 applications are filed each year. As a result there is significant competition for obtaining the Singapore PR. More and more people are interested in applying Singapore PR but the slots are limited. With Covid restrictions, the numbers of applicants is expected to grow even further.

Immigration and Checkpoint Authority, which grants Singapore PR to applicants introduced a completely new e-PR system few years back. As a result all applications are done online. Many people find this process overwhelming and complicated.

Unlike Australia or Canada, criteria of Singapore’s PR approval process is not disclosed by the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority. Applicants therefore are always confused as to how to present the strength of their profile and improve chances of getting PR in Singapore.

Using a consultant for PR application was not a norm say 10 years back. You could apply on your own. However now there are many applicants and the places are limited. Because of the extreme competition using a legal expert consultant is a recommended approach for PR application in Singapore.

Epica Immigration has a Significant Experience in immigration, PR application and Citizenship application field. Its founder has previously worked in paralegal field for many years. He has successfully handled many immigration cases.

In this professional service, Epica Offers applicants, Complete review of application and documents, Suggestions to improve the profile, Presenting case in a right way to ICA and a professionally drafted cover letter.

With more and more people getting interested in Singapore PR, the competition for obtaining Singapore PR is expected to remain high.