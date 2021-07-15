Epica Consulting Singapore

Epica Consulting has launched most affordable package for Foreigners to register Singapore Company. Moreover remote incorporation is possible.

5 years back incorporating a Singapore Company by foreigner would require his visit and a personal meeting in Singapore. The total amount would be around 10,000 SGD. Today you can do same in 2500 SGD.” — Vaibhav Joshi

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epica Consulting, a Corporate Secretarial services provider based in Singapore, has launched most affordable Company Incorporation package for the clients' world over. Epica Consulting is one of the modern Secretarial services provider based in Singapore. The package priced at 1800 USD covers all the first year cost for a foreign entity to start their operations in Singapore.

Epica Consulting Singapore is a Corporate advisory firm catering to clients from wide range of industries. In Asia Pacific region, there is a significant demand for setting up a business in Singapore. Compared to 5 years back the demand has grown up and the costs are declining.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Joshi, the founder of the Company, noted - The majority of firms in this are operating in an old fashioned manner, doing the work using paper files and storing all information in a physical file-based format. At Epica, instead, we have build a platform to store all this information and run all the processes in a cloud-based system. This results in significant savings in the cost and also makes the execution of processes faster.

Epica has significant experience in the Corporate Secretarial industry. Its founder has previously built a business in the same sector and sold it to a Private equity firm a few years back. The team at Epica Consulting is backed by senior staff who has a wealth of experience in the Company incorporation field in Singapore.

About Epica Consulting

Epica Consulting is the corporate solutions company in Singapore that delivers top-notch service for local and foreign companies looking to set up operations in Singapore. The Company provides company incorporation, corporate compliance, and Employment passes filing, accounting, taxation, expansion advisory services, and a suite of other corporate services to help companies grow. We are dedicated to supporting your business all the way from its initial conception in Singapore to its corporate growth. Discover more at www.epica.asia and follow us on Twitter / youtube at @epicasg