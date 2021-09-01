Exemplifi partners with WordPress VIP to greatly expand their enterprise website solutions
Exemplifi has been selected as a “Silver Partner” for WordPress VIP. This is a recognition of their WordPress work and high-quality websites and management.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi today announced it has been selected as a “Silver Partner” for WordPress VIP. This partnership is a recognition of their enterprise WordPress website work and their high-quality website builds and management.
“We have been building enterprise websites for some time now and WordPress is one of the popular CMS choices for our clients. We have worked with multiple WebOps platforms though WPVIP is in a league of its own.” said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “Serious enterprise websites go beyond design and architecture and require a fast and scalable delivery framework. This is where the strength of WordPress VIP lies and coupled with Exemplifi’s expertise; we are primed to deliver enterprise websites faster and scale them rapidly to achieve our customers' business targets.''
He continued, “As a company based in San Francisco, we have done a lot of enterprise website work, and we are very excited with this collaboration. Exemplifi has been at the forefront of delivering modern enterprise websites for years now. With this partnership, we look forward to delivering a host of powerful capabilities to our clients: blazing fast CDN and caching enterprise uptime SLAs, FedRamp certified security, world-class support, and more.”
About Exemplifi
We build enterprise websites that deliver on our client’s marketing objectives and build to the latest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, and multilingual. They have to drive leads and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Our breadth enables us to build on our clients’ marketing tech investments or recommend what is best for them.
