Exemplifi Announces the Launch of the Redesigned California State University Website on the Cascade CMS

Cascade CMS is powerful and demands a high level of technical skill. Our team focused on creating clarity, accessibility, and performance while retaining the structure institutions like CSU require.” — Ashwin Thapliyal

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exemplifi announced today the successful launch of the newly redesigned website for California State University (CSU), one of the largest public higher education systems in the United States. The launch represents a significant step forward in modernizing CSU’s digital presence while maintaining the scale, accessibility, and governance required by a system serving millions of users each year.The CSU website encompasses more than 7,000 pages of content and operates on Cascade CMS , a highly structured content management platform commonly used by large public institutions. The redesign required careful coordination, deep technical expertise, and a strong understanding of both the platform and the operational needs of a statewide university system. Exemplifi led the effort to modernize the site while preserving the stability and structure required for long-term sustainability.The redesigned website delivers a streamlined, user-centered experience for prospective students, current students, faculty, staff, and the broader public. Improved information architecture, intuitive navigation, and optimized performance allow users to more easily access academic programs, institutional resources, and system-wide information across devices.Accessibility was a core priority throughout the project. The website meets WCAG 2.2 accessibility standards and is fully responsive across desktop, tablet, and mobile platforms. Multilingual capabilities were also incorporated to better serve CSU’s diverse and global audience, reinforcing the university’s commitment to equity and inclusion.Projects of this scale underscore the technical demands of Cascade CMS, which differs significantly from more commonly used platforms such as WordPress or Drupal. Managing large volumes of distributed content within Cascade CMS requires specialized knowledge of content governance, system architecture, and workflow design. Exemplifi’s experience with complex CMS environments enabled the team to deliver a modern, accessible solution while supporting CSU’s long-term digital strategy.Vinod Pabba, Founder and CEO of Exemplifi, commented on the project:“Redesigning the California State University website required balancing modernization with responsibility. At this scale, every decision impacts a wide range of users and stakeholders. Cascade CMS is a powerful platform, but it demands a high level of technical discipline. Our team focused on creating clarity, accessibility, and performance while preserving the structure institutions like CSU depend on.”The launch reflects Exemplifi’s continued work with higher education and public sector organizations that require secure, scalable, and accessible digital platforms capable of supporting complex operational needs.About ExemplifiExemplifi specializes in the design, development, and management of websites for government agencies and educational institutions. With deep experience working in complex content management systems, including Cascade CMS, Exemplifi delivers secure, accessible, and user-centered digital solutions that support institutional missions and long-term growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.