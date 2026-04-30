Exemplifi Announces Launch of NeuralOps: A Budget Friendly AI Work Rhythm Intelligence Tool for Remote Teams

NeuralOps finally gave us visibility without the ick factor. Our team actually adopted it willingly, something no other productivity tool achieved. A game-changer for any growing business!” — Vinod Pabba, CEO

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exemplifi, a leading remote-first company, today announced the launch of NeuralOps , an innovative AI-powered work rhythm intelligence tool designed to keep distributed teams balanced, focused, and aligned. Moving away from invasive monitoring tactics, NeuralOps provides companies with a privacy-first approach to employee management.Built by a Remote Team, For Remote Teams NeuralOps was born out of necessity. As a remote-first organization, Exemplifi intimately understood the benefits of a distributed workforce which includes flexibility, reduced overhead, and access to borderless talent. However, they also experienced the friction of managing remote teams using bloated, legacy tracking software.By developing NeuralOps internally to solve their own operational bottlenecks, Exemplifi created a streamlined solution that drastically improved team management while cutting software costs by more than 50%.Privacy-First "Work Rhythm Intelligence" Unlike traditional employee trackers that often feel like surveillance, NeuralOps operates on a philosophy of transparency and trust. The platform features an insightful, intuitive dashboard for managers while keeping the data collection process completely transparent to employees.Key benefits of the NeuralOps platform include:Zero Micromanagement: AI-driven insights focus on productivity patterns and work rhythms rather than invasive keystroke or screen monitoring.Radical Transparency: Employees have full visibility into the data being collected, fostering a culture of trust and psychological safety.Significant Cost Reductions: A lean, effective tool that replaces expensive, bloated legacy tracking suites."NeuralOps finally gave us visibility without the ick factor”, said Vinod Pabba, CEO of Exemplifi. “Our team actually adopted it willingly, something no other productivity tool achieved. A game-changer for any growing business!". Ashwin Thapliyal, Head of Marketing at NeuralOps added, "With the growing culture of remote work and distributed teams, our product is lightweight, privacy first and has seen significant signups since its Beta launch which gives us confidence that the market-fit is on point"NeuralOps provides budget-friendly pricing at $3 per user. It also offers a 14-day free trial upfront with all features fully unlocked, allowing teams of any size to test the platform's complete capabilities.

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