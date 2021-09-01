Dopanda, A Japanese Game Studio, Announces Release of New Multiplayer Shooting Game, Lethal Cause, on Google Play Store
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dopanda, a new mobile game studio, has announced the release of its first title, Lethal Cause, on the Google Play Store. An action-packed game, Lethal Cause has quickly become one of the most exciting multiplayer shooting games on the market.
“We are excited to announce the release of Lethal Cause on Android devices,” remarked Kingsan Leung, President of Dopanda. “Designing and developing our first title was a rewarding experience. The feedback on this multiplayer shooting game has been overwhelmingly positive, and Lethal Cause continues to climb the charts in the Google Play Store as gamers across the world rush to download and try this new hit title,” he added.
Lethal Cause players play real-time against human and computer enemies in personal or random lobbies. Battling with a vast collection of weapons and ammunition, players tap and point to shoot enemy targets using their mobile devices. On-screen, players can also track enemy movements, monitor their health and ammunition levels, and scan their surroundings for threats. Players can then quickly access the game menu or scoreboard to find statistics on their performance and compare themselves against other players battling for the top spot in this exciting multiplayer shooter.
To learn more or download Lethal Cause for free from the Google Play Store, please click here. Lethal Cause requires Android 5.0 or up.
About Dopanda
Dopanda is a mobile game design and development studio based in Japan. The company is supported by a small team of game designers and developers. Dopanda recently announced the release of its first title, Lethal Cause, a multiplayer shooting game, on the Google Play Store.
