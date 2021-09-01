Submit Release
Bridge work resumes in Grand Haven on US-31 and M-104

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Ottawa

HIGHWAYS: US-31 and M-104

CLOSEST CITIES: Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg

START DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: June 2023

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is resuming a $24 million project to improve six bridges at the US-31/M-104 interchange in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg. Work includes deck replacement, painting, steel repairs, joint replacement, deck patching, approach work, beam repair, and substructure improvements at the following locations:

 - The US-31 drawbridge over the Grand River, - Northbound and southbound US-31 over the south channel of the Grand River,  - US-31 over M-104,  - US-31 over 3rd Street, and  - M-104 over the Spring Lake Channel.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: After Labor Day weekend, northbound US-31 through-traffic will be shifted over to the southbound lanes between Jackson Street and 5th Street. The northbound US-31 ramps to M-104 and 3rd Street will remain open. Eastbound M-104 traffic will be shifted over to the westbound lanes between US-31 and Rex/School Street.

The pedestrian trails from US-31 to M-104 will be closed Sept. 6 through Nov. 1.  Intermittent trail closures will be in effect through mid-December. Signs will be provided to notify users when trails are closed. MDOT is coordinating with the local Harbor Transit to provide free rides around the closed pathway for pedestrians.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Long-term benefits include improvements to safety and operations, as well as extending the service lives of the roadway and bridges.

Bridge work resumes in Grand Haven on US-31 and M-104

