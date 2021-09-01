Carmen Sol Launches New Collection of Vegan Canvas Bags

One of the nation’s leading chic, eco-conscious, and affordable lifestyle brands has unveiled a collection of new products.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Carmen Sol today announced the official launch of its new collection of canvas vegan bags.

“We are very excited about this,” said Sebastiano Di Bari, president and spokesperson for Carmen Sol.

Designed in New York and made in Italy, Carmen Sol is a resort-inspired, affordable luxury brand with an eco-chic point of view. All accessories in the collection are made of recyclable, rose-scented jelly material in a variety of vivid hues.

Di Bari explained that Carmel Sol, which is a member of the National Accessories Association, and the National Shoes Association, new collection of vegan canvas bags include the Roma Canvas Large Tote; Capri Canvas Mid Tote; Venezia Canvas Mini Tote (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/venezia-canvas-mini-tote), and the Firenze Canvas Pochette (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/firenze-canvas-pochette).

“All of our new vegan canvas bags are crafted from colorful vegan leather trim and canvas,” Di Bari said.

Di Bari went on to point out that Carmen Sol’s new collection of vegan canvas bags is 100 percent made in Italy. The bags have a spacious interior with zipped compartment and two slip pockets, a recyclable canvas, with a vegan leather and cotton lining.

The Limited-Edition Carmen Sol "Italia" collection bags, Di Bari, added, also come equipped with a tridimensional branded Carmen Sol logo at front.

For more information, please visit https://carmensol.com/pages/about-us.

###

About Carmen Sol

Chic, eco-conscious, and affordable, Carmen Sol is reinventing the jelly as a lifestyle brand.

Designed in New York City and made in Italy, all accessories are made of pure jelly material rose scented. The collection includes shoes, handbags, and accessories in 15 vivid colors with eco-friendly packaging.

