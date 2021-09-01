Lingerie Fighting Championships Launches “LFC Madness 2” Today
We hadn’t really planned to do another one so soon. But it was so popular with fans and we’ve had so many new prospects join lately we decided not to wait.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) begins LFC Madness 2 today, a month-long bracket-style tournament featuring prospects from all over the world. It follows just two months after the first LFC Madness shocked by collecting more than 100,000 votes between the contest’s debut July 1 and conclusion July 31.
— Shaun Donnelly, CEO
“We hadn’t really planned to do another one so soon,” CEO Shaun Donnelly admits. “But it was so popular with fans and we’ve had so many new prospects join lately we decided not to wait.”
Once again the contest will feature 32 prospects vying for just two spots in the controversial MMA league. Fans vote on each virtual match and the fighter with the most votes will advance to the next round. The two prospects who survive all 5 rounds will receive a LFC contract and fight each other on Halloween at LFC35: Booty Camp 2. Both will also win a $1200 diamond bracelet courtesy of LFC sponsor Boston Diamonds & Bling.
“I don’t know which inspires them more,” Donnelly says, “the opportunity to fight for us or the opportunity to win the bling.”
LFC Madness finalists T’Bella ‘Rebel Princess’ Madisyn and Bella Rockafella will be presented with $1000 watches courtesy Village Watch Center at the Halloween event. Both companies are owned by Liana Rubinov who got her first exposure to LFC at the league’s three recent Sturgis Motorcycle Rally where she presented Fight of the Night winners with a custom pendant her company designed especially for the occasion.
“It was a blast watching all the action,” Rubinov says, “and seeing the fighter’s excitement when they were selected by the fans as the most entertaining fight of the night.”
The first round of LFC Madness 2 begins today as Hungarian bodybuilder Sheena Bathory takes on Canadian wrestler Maria Romano.
“We’ve been getting prospects from far and wide,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says. “At LFC35 Angelica Ko will be debuting all the way from Italy.”
Fans can visit the LFC’s official web-site at https://lingeriefc.com/lfc-madness-2/ to vote for their favorite prospect in each virtual match-up.
LFC35: Booty Camp 3D will take place in Las Vegas on Sunday October 31 and will be live streamed at www.lingeriefc.com. It will also be available live on more than 2000 cable & satellite systems via iN DEMAND and will later appear on LFC Network, the league’s upcoming Roku channel which is expected to launch on September 30 (the same day the LFC Madness 2 finalists are announced).
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.
For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.
