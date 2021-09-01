Submit Release
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 8.31.21

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 272 by Assemblymember Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) – Enrollment agreements.
  • AB 332 by the Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials – Hazardous waste: treated wood waste: management standards.
  • AB 358 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Ripon) – Electrified security fences: permitted use.
  • AB 445 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Developmental services: information collection.
  • AB 541 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Tobacco assessment.
  • AB 611 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Safe at Home program: homeowners’ associations.
  • AB 689 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Comprehensive Statewide Domestic Violence Program.
  • AB 698 by the Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials – Hazardous waste: small quantity generator.
  • AB 803 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – Starter Home Revitalization Act of 2021.
  • AB 831 by the Committee on Health – California Retail Food Code.
  • AB 1143 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Civil procedure: restraining orders.
  • AB 1305 by Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) – The Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act: exemptions.
  • AB 1480 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Employers: prohibited disclosure of information: arrest or detention.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

