Acquire Wine Announces National Communications Campaign
Virtual Hospitality Start-Up Founded by Haley Moore Stakes Leadership Position in Growing Space
Acquire is ‘A Moveable Feast’ animated by authentic human connection. The ability to deliver true hospitality, when you are no longer confined within the four walls of a restaurant, is limitless.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acquire (https://www.acquire-wine.com/), a tech-powered wine start-up providing bespoke virtual events among numerous other scalable high-touch services, has announced a national communications campaign to support its rapid growth during a pivotal moment of change and opportunity for the hospitality space.
— Haley Moore
Partnering with Manhattan-based media consultancy Overton & Associates (https://www.overtonandassociates.com/), Acquire CEO and Founder Haley Moore will be leading a series of intimate press events to demonstrate the untapped possibilities of hospitality in the virtual space, in addition to offering ongoing media availability and penning a set of thought leadership articles taking a closer look at how entrepreneurs can drive change and innovation in a fast-evolving industry. Overton & Associates will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications plan to connect with key wine, food, business, and technology media, while also deepening Moore’s position as an innovative hospitality leader forging a new path forward for an industry deeply challenged by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A nationally-recognized sommelier and Wine Director with more than sixteen years of experience in many of the country’s most admired restaurants, Moore made her role as CEO of Acquire full-time in January 2020—with a vision of reimagining the future of hospitality for the 21st century.
“The traditional restaurant model is flawed and was primed for boundary-pushing disruption long before the onset of the pandemic,” notes Moore. “Not only have guests evolved in their preferences for how they engage with dining, but it’s become increasingly difficult to turn a profit in most major markets. By shipping Michelin-caliber food and wine to guests all over the country and then gathering together online to facilitate beautiful, elevated experiences, Acquire has been able to create ‘A Moveable Feast’ animated by authentic human connection. The ability to deliver true hospitality, when you are no longer confined within the four walls of a restaurant, is limitless.”
Central to Acquire’s mission of leading the reimagination of hospitality for the digital age is a commitment to directly supporting the community that has given Moore so much. Acquire is committed to donating 5% of its bottom line to CORE—Children of Restaurant Employees—a national nonprofit focused on helping restaurant families in need. Becoming a CORE Ambassador is a prerequisite of working for Acquire.
In addition to Acquire’s category-leading virtual events—which provide safe, intimate, and meaningful spaces for connection for marquee corporate clients in business, finance, and tech, in addition to individual private clients—the start-up also offers in-person experiences; a membership-based, concierge-driven platform for selling wine to collectors; cellar management and design services; hospitality consulting; a wine club; virtual wine tasting and cooking classes; and an e-commerce boutique offering fine Zalto and Riedel glassware, Coravin products, gift and tasting boxes, and assorted accessories.
For more information about Acquire and Haley Moore, please contact Andrew Lohse at andrew@overtonandassociates.com.
About Acquire
Acquire (www.acquire-wine.com) is a luxury wine and hospitality start-up based in San Francisco, CA. Pursuing the possibilities of a “restaurant without walls,” founder and CEO Haley Moore disrupts the traditional restaurant model to leverage technology and 21st century logistics systems to deliver true hospitality at scale. Driven by a social mission in support of the restaurant industry—and pioneering new formats of elevated, online connection—Acquire creates a space for gathering that brings people together for fine wine and food.
About Overton & Associates
Overton & Associates (www.overtonandassociates.com) is a boutique communications consultancy representing start-ups and entrepreneurs; wine, spirits, food, and hospitality clients; publishing houses and authors; and clients in insurgent industries like cryptocurrency and CBD. Based in Manhattan’s Financial District, Overton & Associates aims to inform and enrich public consciousness on niche topics that have lasting appeal.
Andrew Lohse
Overton & Associates
+1 908-334-6924
andrew@overtonandassociates.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn