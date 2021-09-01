Detroit Towing Association (DTA) Responds to Mayor Mike Duggan’s Comments

Detroit Police Authorized Towing in Action. Clearing an accident, keeping motorists safe.

Be advised that no current Detroit Towing Association (DTA) company is involved in corruption of any kind, either collectively or individually,

Be advised that no current DTA company is involved in corruption of any kind, either collectively or individually. We are family owned, small businesses that have served the city for many years.” — Barry Foster, DTA Member

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the Detroit Towing Association are disappointed by the comments made by Mayor Mike Duggan last week in response to FBI activity surrounding Detroit City Council. “Be advised that no current DTA company is involved in corruption of any kind, either collectively or individually,” said Barry Foster, DTA member. “As Detroit based businesses, it is important that the public understand that the statements made by Mayor Duggan do not refer to, or include, any current DTA company.”

The mayor is painting a broad brush against all towing companies when he points to corruption in towing practices, stating in an August 26, 2021, article in The Detroit News that the FBI Investigation likely centers on towing. Any suggestion that those issues apply to, or involve, any current Police Authorized Towing company with membership in the DTA, is false and uninformed. These statements drive a wedge between our membership and taint our image to the public we serve.

The Detroit Towing Association is comprised of the majority of Police Authorized Towing companies. All DTA members are Detroit based family-owned businesses, most of which are minority or female owned. “We are operated by Detroiters, we hire Detroiters, and serve Detroiters,” said Foster.

“The entirety of our membership consists of businesses serving Detroit as Police Authorized Tow companies. We proudly serve as partners with the Detroit Police Department, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Every day, we work alongside Detroit police officers to clear the roadways of this great city safely and thoroughly,” said Julie Semma, DTA member.

About Detroit Towing Association (DTA)

DTA is a non-profit organization established to ensure that Police Authorized Towing serves the public in a fair, honest, and professional manner. DTA’s mission is to advocate in favor of a safe, open, and transparent processes for all towing companies serving the Detroit Police Department, its residents, businesses and visitors.