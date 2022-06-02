RESPONDING TO MAYOR MIKE DUGGAN'S MACKINAC POLICY CONFERENCE COMMENTS ON DETROIT TOWING

Detroit Towing Association Keeping the Roads, Highways and Freeways Clear

DETROIT TOWING ASSOCIATION AND FORMER POLICE COMMISSION CHAIRPERSON RAISE OBJECTIONS TO MAYOR MIKE DUGGAN'S STATEMENT ON POLICE AUTHORIZED TOWING

When I was Chair of the Board of Police Commissioners, we held public hearings to implement towing rules that ensured companies were thoroughly vetted. There was no such thing as no bid contracts.” — Pastor Jerome Warfield, former Detroit Police Commission Chairperson

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detroit Towing Association (DTA), and a former Detroit Police Commission Chair are raising objections to the comments made by Mayor Mike Duggan at the annual Mackinaw Policy Conference on May 31, 2022. In response to The Detroit News report stating Duggan allegedly named a confidential FBI informant to associates, he stated that this is about "corruption in Detroit towing" and "no bid contracts."

Julie Semma, Vice President of the Detroit Towing Association said, "It hurts all of us when the Mayor uses an example of a convicted felon in our industry to brand all Detroit Towing Companies. We would never use an example of a corrupt police officer to brand all police. We have all witnessed the sad state of affairs when city council members, police officers and one towing company have been charged with corruption. But what we object to is the Mayor continually citing towing as corrupt in Detroit."

Pastor Jerome Warfield, who served on the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners (BOPC), from 2009-2013 and as Chair of the Police Commission in 2010-2011 and 2012 - 2013, said "the BOPC performed lengthy due diligence to implement towing rules that ensured tow companies were vetted and had to apply for city contracts." The BOPC, in response to complaints about a possible towing monopoly, held a series of public hearings to ensure no one towing company was monopolizing the police rotation beginning in 2010.

After a stringent inter-departmental and public review process, the BOPC voted to approve new towing rules as published in the Detroit Legal News on December 21, 2010. "The rules included an application process, zoning compliance, and a fair and equitable rotation. We put the process to ensure a fair application process in place for Police Authorized Towing," said Warfield.

DTA President Barry Foster added, "The mayor continues to paint a broad brush against all towing companies when he points to corruption, when several government officials have participated in this corruption. I think the focus should be on those who cause the corruption, not an entire industry."

The Detroit Towing Association is comprised of the majority of Police Authorized Towing companies. All DTA members are Detroit based family-owned businesses, most of which are minority or female owned. “We are operated by Detroiters, we hire Detroiters, and serve Detroiters,” said Foster.

“The entirety of our membership consists of businesses serving Detroit as Police Authorized Tow companies. With a combined 608 years of experience, we proudly serve as partners with the Detroit Police Department, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Every day, we work alongside Detroit police officers to clear the roadways of this great city safely and thoroughly,” said Semma.

