Second Annual Detroit's Largest Turkey Drive

Second Ebenezer Church and Detroit Towing Association present Detroit's Largest Turkey Drive, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit Towing Association (DTA), Southeast Michigan's Towing Authority, and Bishop Edgar L. Vann of Second Ebenezer Church have teamed up for the second annual largest turkey drive in the City of Detroit. Get ready for another traffic-stopping event on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. - Noon in the parking lot of Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre, Detroit, MI 48212.

The Detroit Towing Association is digging deep to bring more than 1,000 turkeys to people-in-need. "Inflation is at a record high and people are struggling," said Barry Foster, President of DTA. "We are so happy to be teaming up with Bishop Vann and Second Ebenezer Church again to bring a Happy Thanksgiving to many," he said.

Bishop Edgar Vann said "We are constantly looking for creative ways to help people at Second Ebenezer Church. This partnership with the DTA is a wonderful way to bring Thanksgiving home, especially in challenging times." To receive a turkey, guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring their State I.D. and LinktoFeed card. One turkey will be donated per household. New this year, sponsors are helping bring Thanksgiving home for senior housing, and turkeys will be either delivered or can be picked up at Second Ebenezer the day of the turkey drive.

This extraordinary "give back" event is made possible through the support of sponsors including Henry Ford Health, Health Alliance Plan, Ryan's Hubbell Auto Parts, Fritz Enterprises, Meijer and Tandem Tire. The Detroit Towing Association is proactively fundraising for this event. If you would like to become a sponsor, please contact Peggy Goodwin at 313.380.0239. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Rhonda Graves at Second Ebenezer Church at 313.867.4700. For more information, visit https://detroittowingassociation.org/ or https://secondebenezer.org/

The Detroit Towing Association is a professional towing association representing businesses in the police authorized, private property, auto-club and municipal parking tow business as well as affiliated vendors. Their mission is to advocate for and share best practices in safety, dispatch, employment and training, hauling, scrap, auctions, clean-up and hazardous waste removal.



Visit our Website

The Success of Detroit Towing Association & Second Ebenezer Church 1st Annual Turkey Drive in 2021