Crown Cigars and Ales Hosts Blanco Cigars Event
Crown Cigars and Ales, a premiere cigar lounge, is proud to host David Blanco from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 10 at 1800 Carothers Pkwy., Ste 1 in Franklin, TN.
We are so proud to have David Blanco, a premiere blender and legend in the industry, visit us for this special event”BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Cigars and Ales, Tennessee’s premiere cigar shop and lounge, is proud to host David Blanco from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 10 at 1800 Carothers Pkwy., Ste 1 in Franklin, TN.
— Austin Hough
“Blanco Cigars is one of the premier cigar manufacturers in the industry and we’re so proud to host their event here,” Austin Hough said. “There’s going to be great sales, plenty of giveaways and David Blanco, how can you beat that?”
Blanco Cigars began in the United States 1998, but the family’s history extends far beyond to the western-most province of Pinar de Rio in Cuba. The Blancos work with their cousins from Cuba, the Plascencia family.
The Plasencias’ run all farming and manufacturing operations in both Danlí, Honduras and Estelí, Nicaragua.
The event will feature David Blanco, premium cigar blender for more than 20 years. David blended not only all of the cigars under the Blanco name and other family owned brands but a dozen other companies from around the world.
“We are so proud to have David Blanco, a premiere blender and legend in the industry, visit us for this special event,” Hough said.
In addition to Blanco, there will be special deals and events going on throughout the day.
Crown Cigar and Ale is that area’s leading cigar shop and lounge. It has a wide variety of cigar brands for sale and the perfect drink to pair with them.
If you want more information about the event or would like to set up an interview, please contact Austin Hough at (615) 377-7727 or crowncigarstn@gmail.com.
###
About Crown Cigars and Ales:
Crown Cigars and Ales is Tennessee’s premier cigar shop and lounge featuring the best brands at the best prices. The lounge features events throughout the year as well as special sale events.
Austin Hough
Crown Cigars and Ales
+1 (615) 377-7727
crowncigarstn@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook