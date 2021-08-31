Submit Release
Pax­ton Announces Mul­ti­state Coali­tion Sup­port­ing Texas’ Fight Against Ille­gal Immigration

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that 16 states have joined a coalition in support of Texas and Louisiana’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s refusal to deport certain dangerous criminal aliens. The Biden Administration stopped detaining illegal aliens convicted of crimes relating to drugs or moral turpitude—despite federal law that requires it to do so—forcing Texas to sue.  

“The Southern District Court of Texas has put the safety of Texans first, and the Fifth Circuit should follow suit and uphold federal law as it is written,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The Biden Administration’s refusal to detain dangerous criminals is shameful. We cannot allow criminal aliens back on the streets, where they can continue to commit the same crimes.”  

Read the Amicus Brief here

