Lombardi: Biden Continues To Show He Must Go

Congress Must Impeach Biden At Once To Save American Lives

Joe Biden is showing the world he will not stand up to terrorists. The United States cannot allow him in office one day longer” — Jac Lombardi

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES , August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jack Lombardi, Republican Candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, called, again called for Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden immediately following Biden’s statements regarding leaving Americans stranded in Afghanistan. Lombardi said he is not taking impeachment lightly, but that Biden has clearly demonstrated in his statements and actions that he is not up to continuing in office. Lombardi said that Biden has left hundred of Americans basically as hostages of the Taliban and then blames them, the Afghans, and Donald Trump for the predicament he created. Joe Biden either through cowardice or incompetence has abandoned Americans in danger, something no American president has ever done. Joe Biden is showing the world he will not stand up to terrorists. The United States cannot allow him in office one day longer. Congress must impeach him immediately.

“Joe Biden has abandoned American citizens to the Taliban,” said Jack Lombardi. He gave up Americans to terrorist threats. Joe Biden has abdicated his role as Commander-in-chief. He abandoned his post in the face of the Taliban and clearly showed his incompetence. Congress must begin impeachment proceedings immediately. American lives depend on Congress impeaching him at once.

“I do not take impeachment lightly, it should only be used in extreme cases,” concluded Lombardi. “This is such a case. It is not a Republican or Democratic issue. It’s an American security issue. Joe Biden’s first responsibility is the safety of America and its citizens. And he has failed in this. Joe Biden must go; our national security is at risk every second he remains at the helm.”



