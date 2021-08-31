RIDOH Recommends No Swimming at Scarborough State Beaches in Narragansett

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends no swimming at Scarborough State Beaches (North and South) in Narragansett due to high bacteria levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality until Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).