Public Invited to Recruitment Event for PennDOT Region for CDL Operators and Diesel Mechanics

​The public is invited to attend a recruitment event the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host on Tuesday, September 7, to learn about CDL Operator and Diesel Mechanic positions the department offers in Cambria and Somerset County Maintenance.

The recruitment event will be held from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Richland Stock Site, 501 Walters Avenue, off Route 56, Johnstown, PA 15904. For more information please call, 814-696-7242.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth for CDL Operators, who must have a valid PA CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, and Diesel Mechanics, who must have a CDL and a PA Inspector Mechanic Certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On the spot applications, interviews and driving skills testing will be taking place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license.

Laptops and staff will also be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District9. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101