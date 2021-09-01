Mr. Dennis Buijs joins Globalsat Group team as Global Commercial Director

Mr. Dennis Bujis, Global Commercial Director of Globalsat Group

Mr. Dennis Bujis, Global Commercial Director of Globalsat Group

In the leading role of creating innovative and proven efficient solutions Globalsat Group has multiple success stories which can now be scaled up globally with the incorporation of Dennis and team.”
— J. Alberto Palacios, CEO of Globalsat Group

BOCA RATON, FL, US, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globalsat Group, the first Pan American provider of mobile satellite solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dennis Buijs as Global Commercial Director.

He will be responsible for contributing to the overall Globalsat Group strategy by developing new markets globally. He will report directly to J. Alberto Palacios, CEO of Globalsat Group at the consortium’s Boca Raton, Florida headquarters.

Mr. Buijs has a master's degree in business administration and more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications and IoT industry, specializing in planning and creating strategic alliances in the satellite connectivity market. His successful trajectory and knowledge of the markets at a global level will contribute to the development of Globalsat Group, which is characterized by having a multinational and multicultural team that dynamically adapts to market needs.

Commenting on the new designation, J. Alberto Palacios says "Dennis adds his valuable experience to Globalsat Group, in our leading role of creating innovative and proven efficient solutions. Our group has multiple success stories at a regional level, which can now be scaled up globally with the incorporation of Dennis and his team”.

About Globalsat Group:

Founded in 1999, Globalsat Group is the first Pan American consortium of mobile satellite services (MSS) and a leading provider of voice, data, M2M / IoT, software and hardware solutions throughout the Western Hemisphere. The group has offices in the continental United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Puerto Rico and Mexico, as well as distributors in the region’s most important cities.

Continuously and efficiently, Globalsat's land, maritime and aeronautical solutions provide mission-critical communications to thousands of clients in all sectors including energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs. and tourism. Globalsat Group was awarded the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" by the Mobile Satellite Service Users Association (MSUA) and has been distinguished as the "Latin American Satellite Communications Company of the Year" thee times (2016, 2017, 2020) by the highly recognized international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

For more information about Globalsat Group, its subsidiaries or this news, please visit https://www.globalsat.com/

Silvina Graziadio - Director of Marketing
Globalsat Group
+1 561-208-6088
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Mr. Dennis Buijs joins Globalsat Group team as Global Commercial Director

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Silvina Graziadio - Director of Marketing
Globalsat Group
+1 561-208-6088
Company/Organization
Globalsat Group LLC
2424 North Federal Highway Suite 116
Boca Raton, Florida, 33431
United States
561 208 608
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Globalsat Group is the first Pan-American mobile satellite service (MSS) provider. The group is an industry leader providing Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) in Latin America since 1999 and has offices in the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Peru, and Mexico as well as distributors in the region’s most important cities.

Globalsat Group Website

More From This Author
Mr. Dennis Buijs joins Globalsat Group team as Global Commercial Director
Dennis Buijs se une al equipo de Globalsat Group como Director Comercial Global
Globalsat Group Recibe Nuevamente El Premio Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year
View All Stories From This Author