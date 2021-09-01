Mr. Dennis Buijs joins Globalsat Group team as Global Commercial Director

Mr. Dennis Bujis, Global Commercial Director of Globalsat Group

BOCA RATON, FL, US, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globalsat Group, the first Pan American provider of mobile satellite solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dennis Buijs as Global Commercial Director.

He will be responsible for contributing to the overall Globalsat Group strategy by developing new markets globally. He will report directly to J. Alberto Palacios, CEO of Globalsat Group at the consortium’s Boca Raton, Florida headquarters.

Mr. Buijs has a master's degree in business administration and more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications and IoT industry, specializing in planning and creating strategic alliances in the satellite connectivity market. His successful trajectory and knowledge of the markets at a global level will contribute to the development of Globalsat Group, which is characterized by having a multinational and multicultural team that dynamically adapts to market needs.

Commenting on the new designation, J. Alberto Palacios says "Dennis adds his valuable experience to Globalsat Group, in our leading role of creating innovative and proven efficient solutions. Our group has multiple success stories at a regional level, which can now be scaled up globally with the incorporation of Dennis and his team”.

About Globalsat Group:

Founded in 1999, Globalsat Group is the first Pan American consortium of mobile satellite services (MSS) and a leading provider of voice, data, M2M / IoT, software and hardware solutions throughout the Western Hemisphere. The group has offices in the continental United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Puerto Rico and Mexico, as well as distributors in the region’s most important cities.

Continuously and efficiently, Globalsat's land, maritime and aeronautical solutions provide mission-critical communications to thousands of clients in all sectors including energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs. and tourism. Globalsat Group was awarded the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" by the Mobile Satellite Service Users Association (MSUA) and has been distinguished as the "Latin American Satellite Communications Company of the Year" thee times (2016, 2017, 2020) by the highly recognized international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

For more information about Globalsat Group, its subsidiaries or this news, please visit https://www.globalsat.com/

