REP. PATTERSON SELECTS JESSICA BUONERBA FOR TEXAS ARMED SERVICES SCHOLARSHIP

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared

08/30/2021

(Austin, TX) - State Representative Jared Patterson is proud to announce he has selected Jessica Buonerba as his nominee for the 2021 Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP). Each year, Texas state legislators may appoint one student for the TASSP, a state program created to encourage students in Texas to participate in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) at civilian colleges, ultimately to become officers in the United States Military.

Jessica is a junior at Texas A&M University pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology. She currently serves as a Squad Leader within the Naval ROTC Battalion, overseeing 50 midshipmen, and is also First Sergeant for her home unit in the Corps of Cadets. She hopes to follow in her father's footsteps and serve in the Navy as a fighter pilot post-graduation. In receiving the award, Jessica shared, "I am extremely humbled and honored to receive this award. My focus can now remain solely on my academics and future military career."

Patterson is confident Jessica will continue to succeed in any endeavor that she chooses to pursue and is grateful for the opportunity to assist her in easing the financial burden through the TASSP. "I am proud to support Jessica as she works diligently to obtain her degree and simultaneously prepares to serve her country, as her father did before her. It gives me great hope for the future of America when I witness young individuals like Jessica, with high aspirations and a spirit of service," stated Patterson. "Additionally, I am grateful for my Veteran's Committee, established last year to assist me in this process and all other matters pertaining to Veteran's Affairs. Each of the member's respective military experience is absolutely invaluable in choosing the TASSP recipient and I greatly appreciate their efforts."

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Calendars, and Homeland Security & Public Safety. He also serves on the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

