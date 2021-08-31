New steel and aluminum lighting poles from Access Fixtures, including round, square, multiple gauges, heights, and colors.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts based commercial and industrial lighting company, has released a new vastly expanded line of steel and aluminum lighting poles. These poles are available in multiple heights, finishes, and styles, and constructed from your choice of rugged steel or aluminum. These poles are a great value and provide options for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports lighting projects. With options including gauge size and finish, Access Fixtures has a steel or aluminum lighting pole for every project.

“These new light poles are available for projects that call for light anything from a small sports court, to roadways, parks, parking lots, sports fields and more,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “Steel and aluminum lighting poles in multiple heights offer mounting solutions for sports lights and area lights for any commercial, hospitality, industrial or sports lighting projects.”

These poles are manufactured with your choice of aluminum or steel and either can be round or square shapes. Different poles sizes such as 4 inch diameter and 5 inch square, as well as different gauge thicknesses to meet local wind requirements. All poles include a two piece base cover and hand hole cover. A variety of heights from 8’ to 30’ are available. These poles are also available in four powdercoat finishes: black, bronze, white, and gray. Poles from Access Fixtures come with a 2 ⅜” tenon top and custom drill patterns are available upon request. All Access Fixtures poles are covered by a 5-year warranty. All poles include anchor bolts and templates. Do you need your anchor bolts delivered sooner so that you can start the project? Shipping anchor bolts sooner is an option for all pole projects. Unsure of what pole will best suit your lighting project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist today.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.