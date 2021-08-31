AQRE Home is Now in British Columbia - Get a Premium Real Estate Service at an Everyday Price

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQRE Home, an online platform offering premium real estate services at an affordable price, has made its way to British Columbia, Canada. AQRE Home offers the end-to-end personalized support that BC sellers, agents, developers, and landlords need to sell or lease their properties fast and effortlessly, without paying excessive fees, learning complicated software, or hiring an expensive marketing manager. To celebrate the launch, the company is offering a 30-day guarantee to any new users - they will lease or sell listed properties within 30 days, or their services are free.

Already helping clients in Ontario and the United States, AQRE Home has made waves as an exciting challenger trying to improve upon the services of Realtor.ca and Zillow. While other platforms limit their scope to listing and putting buyers and sellers in touch, and provide a complicated or humanless interface, AQRE Home is on a mission to stand apart and deliver an end-to-end, premium, personal real estate service - from the listing to the close - for the same regular price.

"I was a Canadian real estate professional for 11 years before starting AQRE Home, and I know the challenge of getting your property leased or sold quickly in a competitive market," said Ronice Harrison, Founder, and CEO. "The last thing you want is to list and watch your home sit and collect dust while missing the support you need to get in front of your ideal buyer. Then, when you do find a buyer, you can still face steep fees and time-consuming legal processes. These are the issues we are trying to solve with our unique features."

Individuals, agents, and developers listing their homes on AQRE Home enjoy the following unique benefits:

Free Listings — List on AQRE Home to find amazing buyers and renters with zero listing fees.

A Complete Solution — Save time by listing, marketing, viewing offers, paying, and closing the deal 100% online inside the AQRE Home platform.

Market Now, Pay Later — AQRE Home pays the cost of marketing properties until they are sold.

Built-In Property Management — Landlords can communicate with tenants, share work orders, and track property costs directly on the AQRE Home platform.

Raised Exposure — AQRE Home has unique features like cryptocurrency payments, which means it can attract a larger pool of potential buyers and sellers.

"With AQRE Home, even non-tech savvy individuals can list their property for free and not worry about the marketing fees until your property is rented or sold, because they have our support all along the way" added Harrison. "We believe this will help remove stress from sellers and get properties leased or sold faster and for higher profit."

Alongside these perks are 24/7 customer service reps who will be glad to help with anything from cryptocurrency education to answering questions about the process of selling a house. As if those features weren't enough, there is also AQRE's 30-day guarantee.

With a plethora of unique benefits, AQRE Home is ready to disrupt British Columbia and become the best way to go about selling or renting properties in the province.

To get started on AQRE Home, visit www.aqrehome.com, or reach out via info@aqrehome.com or 1-844-424-AQRE (2773).