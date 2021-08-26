AQRE Home is Helping Real Estate Agents in Ontario - List For Free Today

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQRE Home, an exciting new competitor to Realtor.ca, Point2, and Zillow has just launched in Ontario! This affordable and easy-to-use platform will finally allow landlords, homeowners, and real estate agents in the province to manage all aspects of leasing and selling their properties without paying expensive fees, learning complicated software, or hiring an expensive marketing manager.

While most real estate platforms charge high commissions, listing fees, or monthly subscriptions, AQRE Home stands out as an affordable new challenger in the real estate space. The company offers unlimited free listings, pays for all marketing expenses until each home is leased or sold, and the best part? For a limited time AQRE Home is offering a 30-day guarantee for each property - meaning if it doesn't sell or lease within 30 days, the transaction costs are free.

"I was a Canadian real estate professional for 11 years before starting AQRE Home, and I know the challenge of getting your property leased or sold quickly in a competitive market," said Ronice Harrison, Founder, and CEO. "The last thing you want is to pay for a listing and then watch your home sit and collect dust while you pay huge advertising fees. These are the issues we are trying to solve with our unique features."

Individuals and agents listing their homes on AQRE Home enjoy the following unique benefits:

Free Listings — List on AQRE Home to find amazing buyers and renters with zero listing fees.

Market Now, Pay Later — AQRE Home pays the cost of marketing properties until they are sold.

Built-In Property Management — Landlords can communicate with tenants, share work orders, and track property costs directly on the AQRE Home platform.

Cryptocurrency Payments — AQRE Home accepts dollars, bitcoin, and Chelle Coin for payments and deposits, and can move funds securely and automatically to users' personal bank accounts.

Raised Exposure — With added payment options, properties can be marketed to a larger pool of potential buyers and sellers, such as cryptocurrency holders.

"With AQRE Home, even non-tech savvy individuals can list their property for free and not worry about the marketing fees until your property is rented or sold," added Harrison. "We believe this will help remove stress from sellers and get properties leased or sold faster and for higher profit."

Alongside these perks are 24/7 customer service reps who will be glad to help with anything from cryptocurrency education to answering questions about the process of selling a house. As if those features weren't enough, there is also AQRE's 30-day guarantee.

With a plethora of unique benefits, AQRE Home is ready to disrupt Ontario and become the best way to go about selling or renting properties in the province.

To get started on AQRE Home, visit www.aqrehome.com, or reach out via info@aqrehome.com or 1-844-424-AQRE (2773).