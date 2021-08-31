Interstate 90 Exit 402 Ramp Closure Planned

For Immediate Release: Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

Contact: Harry Johnston, Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that Interstate 90 exit 402 eastbound to northbound and westbound to southbound ramps will be closed to traffic on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

The Mitchell Region bridge crew will be performing bridge deck sealing work in the middle of the structure. Crews will begin work on the bridge at 9 a.m. and will have all traffic movements restored by 3 p.m.

The Department asks motorists to plan their commutes accordingly. Message boards have been installed to inform motorists of the planned closure.

