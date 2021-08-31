Bridge Deck Work has Re-started in Mifflin County

In late August, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) re-started work to replace a bridge deck on Route 1003 in Armagh Township. The bridge is 44-feet long and spans Havice Creek near the village of Siglerville. An average of 350 vehicles crosses the structure each day.

Although work began in early July, project circumstances required a work stoppage. The bridge has remained closed and the detour for the project has remained in place. The 12-mile detour makes use of Route 1003 (Siglerville Road), Siglerville Pike (T-471), Route 1001 (Naginey Road), and Route 1002 (Locke Mills Road). The detour will be used until PennDOT is able to open the bridge to traffic. Weather permitting, PennDOT expects at least one lane to be open by September 20.

Most work on this project will be done by PennDOT Mifflin County Maintenance. A contractor will come in to pave the approaches once deck work is complete.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #