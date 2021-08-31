BRANDENBURG ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRANDENBURG ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES
CoinAnalyst Corp. (formerly, Brandenburg Energy Corp.) (the “Company”) announced today that it has changed its name to “CoinAnalyst Corp.” (the “Name Change”). The Name Change was approved by the board of directors and was completed as part of the Company’s previously announced reverse takeover transaction with Coin Analyst UG (the “Transaction”), as disclosed in the Company’s news release dated March 17, 2021.
For further information, please contact:
Aaron Meckler
aaron@amukacapital.com
647-502-3558
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Transaction. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will occur. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.
Aaron Meckler
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES
CoinAnalyst Corp. (formerly, Brandenburg Energy Corp.) (the “Company”) announced today that it has changed its name to “CoinAnalyst Corp.” (the “Name Change”). The Name Change was approved by the board of directors and was completed as part of the Company’s previously announced reverse takeover transaction with Coin Analyst UG (the “Transaction”), as disclosed in the Company’s news release dated March 17, 2021.
For further information, please contact:
Aaron Meckler
aaron@amukacapital.com
647-502-3558
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Transaction. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will occur. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.
Aaron Meckler
CoinAnalyst Corp.
+1 647-502-3558
aaron@amukacapital.com