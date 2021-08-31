Waterfowl season dates corrected

An error during a routine update of the Iowa Hunting Regulations mistakenly posted the 2020-21 waterfowl season dates to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website late last week. The issue has been corrected.

The 2021-22 Iowa waterfowl season dates are:

North Zone

Youth Waterfowl Season: Sept. 25-26

Ducks, Mergansers and Coots: Oct. 2-8, and Oct. 16-Dec. 7

Dark Geese and Light Geese: Sept. 25-Oct. 10; Oct. 16-Dec. 7; Dec. 11-Jan. 8, 2022

Central Zone

Youth Waterfowl Season: Oct. 2-3

Ducks, Mergansers and Coots: Oct. 9-15, and Oct. 23-Dec. 14

Dark Geese and Light Geese: Oct. 2-17; Oct. 23-Dec. 14; Dec. 18-Jan. 15, 2022

South Zone

Youth Waterfowl Season: Oct. 9-10

Ducks, Mergansers and Coots: Oct. 16-22, and Oct. 30-Dec. 21

Dark Geese and Light Geese: Oct. 9-24; Oct. 30-Dec. 21; Dec. 25-Jan. 22, 2022

Correction Note: The correct dates for the Special September Canada Goose season (Urban Goose Zone) is Sept. 4-12.