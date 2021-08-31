Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,264 in the last 365 days.

Hais, Hais & Goldberger, P.C. in St. Louis hires lawyer Josh Renbarger

Logo for Hais, Hais & Goldberger, P.C. in St. Louis

Hais, Hais & Goldberger, P.C. in St. Louis

This is Susan Hais of Hais, Hais & Goldberger, P.C. in St. Louis

Susan Hais, Hais & Goldberger, P.C. in St. Louis

The firm has hired Josh Renbarger as part of its legal team. Josh is a Missouri Supreme Court-approved mediator as well.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hais, Hais & Goldberger, P.C. in St. Louis has hired lawyer Josh Renbarger as an addition to their firm. Josh received his bachelor's degree from Indiana University in Bloomington and later earned his J.D from Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis. In addition to his law degree, Josh is a Missouri Supreme Court-approved mediator.

Josh Renbarger is an experienced and compassionate family law attorney that works with each client to advocate for their unique situation. Josh understands that clients in divorce cases are often experiencing the most stressful and conflict-laden time in their lives and the lives of their children. Throughout each case, Josh ensures that his clients understand each step of the process and are confident that their priorities are being carefully considered.

Josh joined Hais, Hais & Goldberger, P.C. in July of 2021. Prior to joining the firm, Josh practiced family law litigation and mediation in St. Louis County, St. Louis City, Jefferson County, and St, Charles County. Josh has also been a small business owner and values his experience as a member of the local business community.

Susan Hais and her husband, Samuel J. Hais, lead the Hais, Hais, & Goldberger, P.C. team. Their practice focuses on divorce litigation, child custody, and child support issues. The firm and its lawyers have received a number of recent accolades. The firm was recognized as one of the top 10 best law firms in Missouri by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys. Susan Hais was chosen to receive the 2019 prestigious Top 10 Award for the state of Missouri, and the firm also won the award in 2018. Hais, Hais & Goldberger, P.C. added the Lawyers of Distinction Award in 2018 as well.

Hais Hais & Goldberger St. Louis Divorce Lawyer

222 S. Central Ave, Suite. 600

Saint Louis, MO 63105

314.326.4885

Terrie Swanek
Hais Hais & Goldberger St. Louis Divorce Attorneys
+1 314-326-4885
terrie@hhg-law.com

You just read:

Hais, Hais & Goldberger, P.C. in St. Louis hires lawyer Josh Renbarger

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.