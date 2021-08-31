Billboard Exposes Gary Palmer for Breaking Campaign Pledge

Alabamans Alerted to Palmer’s Broken Promise

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Term Limits is calling out Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-6) for breaking his pledge to cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Terms Limits amendment with a billboard in his district informing Alabamans of his broken pledge. In a contested primary race in 2014, Palmer made term limits a key platform issue. He pledged that he would support and cosponsor the U.S. Term Limits amendment limiting U.S. Representatives to three terms and U.S. Senators to two terms. Since being elected, Rep. Palmer has refused to cosponsor the congressional resolution. The billboards inform residents of Rep. Palmer’s district of his broken pledge on term limits.

The U.S. Term Limits amendment has been introduced in Congress calling for six years total in the U.S. House of Representatives and twelve years maximum in the U.S. Senate. Senate Joint Resolution 3 (SJR3), sponsored by Texas Senator Ted Cruz has 15 sponsors and cosponsors. House Joint Resolution 12 (HJR12) sponsored by South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman has 69 House members on board. Support is expected to exceed 100 Congress members during the 117th Congress.

“Gary Palmer made a promise to the citizens of his district to cosponsor the U.S. Term Limits amendment if elected to Congress,” said Nicolas Tomboulides, Executive Director of U.S. Term Limits. “Now he is choosing to break that pledge. We are alerting Alabamans to his broken promise. Rep. Palmer should apologize to his constituents and keep his word.”

U.S. Term Limits is the oldest and largest grassroots term limits advocacy group in the country. We connect term limits supporters with their legislators and work to pass term limits on all elected officials, particularly on the U.S. Congress.

