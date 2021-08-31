Investiture For Justice Page To Be Rescheduled

The investiture and swearing-in ceremony for incoming Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger A. Page scheduled for this week has been postponed until later this fall. As is customary, Justice Page will take the oath privately and become the Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court on September 1. He was elected Chief Justice by his colleagues on the Supreme Court.

Justice Page is the first Chief Justice from rural West Tennessee in over 30 years. He succeeds Justice Jeff Bivins, who has served as Chief Justice since 2016.

Justice Page has served at all three levels of Tennessee state courts. He was first elected to the bench in 1998 and served as a trial judge in the 26th Judicial District, which includes Chester, Henderson and Madison counties, for 13 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He was appointed to the Tennessee Supreme Court in 2016. In addition to presiding judge duties for the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice is the leader of the state’s judicial branch of government.