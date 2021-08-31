Utah COVID-19 Briefing: August 31, 2021

August 31, 2021

For the first time since the pandemic began there were zero ICU beds in Utah’s referral hospitals this past weekend. These are the hospitals that treat the most serious cases, not just from COVID, but injuries, illnesses and accidents, which don’t stop just because we have a pandemic.

We will meet with the Utah Legislature again, not just the leadership teams, but the caucuses and their members. They need to hear this data directly from us. We need to let them ask hard questions directly to public health and medical experts.

Currently, 1.8 million Utahns have at least one dose of a vaccine. We’re grateful for them, but it’s not enough. There are 1.5 million people who haven’t had at least one dose of vaccine.

Cases among school-aged children are about 3.5x higher than what we saw at the beginning of last school year. Our projections, based on current cases and potential case growth, show cases increasing dramatically over what was experienced in schools last fall.

The number of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients has increased by 342% since June 1. The number of COVID-19 patients currently being cared for in ICUs has increased by 330% in the same timeframe.

