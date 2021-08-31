Marijuana Expungement Program Hits Miami During Orange Blossom Classic Weekend
M4MM's Project Clean Slate To Offer Free Legal Education Services to the Community
The return of the Orange Blossom Classic is a moment of reconnection for families and the community. Project Clean Slate is part of the restoration that our communities need.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) is bringing their Project Clean Slate to Miami. Project Clean Slate is M4MM’s social justice program providing expungement education and wrap-around services for individuals 18+ years old with minor marijuana possession charges. The clinic will take place Friday, September 3 from 4pm to 8pm at the Little Haiti Arts Center 5925 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, Florida 33137
— Hinton Battle, President, Justice For All Foundation
“As we head into celebrating the social and economic achievements of Americans for Labor Day, it’s important that we take a closer look at those whose employment may have been impacted by having a criminal record, ” says Danielle Butler, Program Director, M4MM Project Clean Slate. “The ‘war on drugs’ has left a trail of individuals with low-level cannabis charges unable to secure gainful employment due to a plant which has now become a billion dollar industry. Labor activism extends to these individuals too.”
The previous and upcoming clinics are supported through the strength of local resources and committed volunteers. Project Clean Slate’s program partner, Hawthorne, will be joined by other sponsors and community partners for Miami’s clinic including Trulieve, Doctor Damas Wellness Center and the Justice For All Foundation. The clinic is a part of an entire weekend celebrating the return of The Orange Blossom Classic.
“After 43-years the Orange Blossom Classic is returning to Miami. This historic return marks more than a moment for football, but really speaks to a moment of reconnection for families and the community. Project Clean Slate is part of the restoration that our communities need,” states Hinton Battle, President/CEO, Justice For All Foundation.
Since April 2021, Project Clean Slate has hosted expungement clinics, reaching hundreds of individuals, in Riviera Beach, FL, Phoenix, AZ and Los Angeles, CA. Efforts have also been activated in Maryland and Pennsylvania. Upcoming clinic locations include Hawthorne, CA, Capitol Heights, MD, Oakland, CA, and Las Vegas, NV. More information can be obtained by visiting www.ProjectCleanSlate.org.
About Minorities for Medical Marijuana: Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Inc. (M4MM) is a 501c3 organization based in Orlando, FL. Established in May 2016, the organization operates chapters in 27 states, three HBCUs, and three international chapters. M4MM's mission is focused on providing advocacy, outreach, research, and training as it relates to the business, social reform, public policy, and health /wellness in the cannabis industry. Project Clean Slate is the social justice program of M4MM. Project Clean Slate provides expungement and wrap-around services for those affected by past marijuana charges.
