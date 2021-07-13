M4MM Aids Arizona’s First Marijuana Expungement Filings
Expungement participant Carlos Diaz with Danielle Butler, Project Clean Slate National Director and Mike Robinette, Arizona NORML Executive Director
Arizona’s Prop 207 Delivers Relief for Those with Previous Marijuana Charges
This is a historic moment that will undoubtedly change the trajectory of lives negatively impacted by what is now a billion dollar industry. The sleepless nights are well worth the dawn of justice.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prequalified participants of Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Inc (M4MM)’s Project Clean Slate became eligible to file for expungement yesterday, July 12, 2021. Project Clean Slate is M4MM’s social justice program providing expungement education and services for individuals 18+ years old with minor marijuana possession charges.
— Danielle Butler
“We provided information, education and resources in the spring anticipating the joy of this day for Arizona,” says Danielle Butler, Program Director, M4MM Project Clean Slate. “This is a historic moment that will undoubtedly change the trajectory of lives negatively impacted by what is now a billion dollar industry. The sleepless nights are well worth the dawn of justice.”
Paloma Lehfeldt, MD, Director of Medical Education and Co-Chair of the Diversity Equity & Inclusion Council for Vireo Health adds, “We believe it is wrong that we are selling cannabis legally, yet there are still people carrying around these lifelong convictions in every state in this country. Advocating for people and helping them expunge their non-violent cannabis crimes is part of our organization’s DNA and an integral part of our company’s mission. We are excited to continue this momentum from Prop 207, The Smart and Safe Arizona Act, as we continue our strong commitment to expungement efforts throughout the country,”
In April 2021, Project Clean Slate partnered with Arizona NORML and Vireo Health at Green Goods Dispensary to host an expungement clinic. Individuals received access to legal representatives and document preparers free of charge in anticipation of Prop 207 taking effect yesterday. The Law Office of Julie Gunnigle, Biederman Law and Zubler Lawler are among the legal professionals delivering support to the effort.
“This is a starting opportunity to undo the damage done by the war on drugs. Our prosecutors have the ability to make this universal and automatic. They’re choosing not to,“ states Attorney Julie Gunnigle, Political Director, Arizona NORML. “Today we celebrate, but we also continue to work.”
Through the strength of community, more than two dozen individuals were seen at April’s clinic. More than half of the individuals were eligible to complete petitions for filing yesterday. Met with cheers from staff, volunteers and supporters of Project Clean Slate and Arizona NORML, the first petitions were filed in the Clerk of Court. Petitions will continue to be prepared for qualifying individuals along with additional clinics being scheduled. More information can be obtained by visiting www.ProjectCleanSlate.org.
