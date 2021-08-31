Rep. Burns Nominates Kvalheim For Texas Armed Services Scholarship.

by: Rep. Burns, DeWayne

08/27/2021

AUSTIN, Texas— On August 27th, 2021 State Representative DeWayne Burns (Cleburne) nominated Payton Kvalheim, an incoming member of the TCU Air Force ROTC, for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship. This scholarship was created for Texas students who aspire to serve our great state, and nation, in the armed forces.

"I am honored to have the annual privilege of nominating service-minded young people, who truly embody the qualities that make House District 58 great." said Representative Burns " Mr. Kvalheim personifies these qualities in full, as he is engaged in many activities that represent his distinct outlook on servant leadership including his involvement in the 4-H where he serves as the Second Chairman of the Johnson County 4-H and 2nd Vice President of the Community 4-H Club of Johnson County. Furthermore, he is heavily involved in Harvest House and his youth group at the Burleson Church of Christ. Our community, State, and Country are extremely fortunate to have young people like Mr. Kvalheim."

First elected in 2014, Rep. Burns represents House District 58, which includes all of Johnson and Bosque Counties. Rep. Burns serves as the Chairman of the Agriculture and Livestock Committee, as well as the committees on Culture, Recreation, and Tourism and House Administration. He, his wife Jennifer, and their three children reside in Cleburne.

More information on the Texas Armed Service Scholarship can be found here: (http://www.hhloans.com/index.cfm?ObjectID=8FB593C7-EE1E-7872-00A8808886543AEE).

Contact Info