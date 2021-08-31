Wyoming National Guard Airmen support Operation Allies Refuge

Aug 31, 2021

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Morales)

(U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Six Airmen from the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard have volunteered in support of Operation Allies Refuge.

Three will be supporting operation efforts at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The remaining members will be assigned to Andrews Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

This operation is in support of America’s commitment to safely evacuate vulnerable Afghans and U.S. citizens from Afghanistan.

The Airmen will be providing a range of support.

“Our highly trained and experienced Airmen continue to be a sword and shield for the state and Nation when called upon,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general of Wyoming.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Airmen who have volunteered to assist in Operation Allies Refuge.”

“Our Wyoming Air National Guard stands ready to help these Afghans who stood with us and bravely supported the American effort overseas,” Governor Mark Gordon said.

“The people of Wyoming value patriotism and will join me in wishing them a safe mission.”