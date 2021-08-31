Road Closure Route 3012 - Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 3012 (Yukon Road) located in Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Mcgrogan Road (T534) and Whyle Road (T523). The closure will begin on Tuesday, September 7 and will reopen on Friday, November 12.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish the old structure and replace with a precast concrete pipe. A marked detour will be in place using march street, Front Drive, Homer Street, Spring Street, Huntingdon Street, Wyano Street, and Waltz Mill Road.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

