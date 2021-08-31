Gideon Informatics Partners With Flysheet Med-Informatics to Bring Advanced Epidemiology Data to China and Taiwan
Partnering with Flysheet Med-Informatics is an important step towards delivering quality data on infectious diseases to Taiwan and the Greater China healthcare systems.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIDEON Informatics (Global Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology Online Network) is proud to announce a new partnership with FlySheet Med-Informatics. This exciting collaboration empowers hospitals, universities, and public health agencies all over Greater China with access to GIDEON's comprehensive epidemiological database.
— Uri Blackman, CEO of GIDEON
GIDEON Informatics is a one-stop reference shop for data on infectious diseases. The GIDEON platform provides detailed interactive maps of 25,000+ current and historical infectious disease outbreaks since the 1900s. Updated daily, the database offers epidemiological and clinical insights on over 360 infectious diseases, 2000+ pathogens, and 30,000 drugs and vaccines. There are 23,600 country-specific notes on zoonotic diseases and details on events leading to the cross-country spread of infections. The GIDEON platform also allows frontline clinicians to perform differential diagnoses and review treatment options. The company recently released an efficient way to retrieve data from the GIDEON database using a free R wrapper.
FlySheet Med-Informatics offers medical information systems consultancy and development services, library resources integration and space planning, comprehensive electronic medical resources, and ERM technology. Their network includes over 500 universities, hospitals, government agencies, and pharmaceutical companies in the Greater China market. FlySheet's user-friendly information platform contains a wealth of information, including medical references, medical education tools like advanced 3D anatomy tutorials, research matrices, research networking, institutional repositories, and drug check and management resources. The company also represents 50+ international biomedical-related publishers in the market.
About the partnership, Uri Blackman, CEO and Co-Founder of GIDEON Informatics, said, "In the past two years, we have observed a heightened interest in infectious diseases, especially from researchers focusing on Southeast Asia. Partnering with Flysheet Med-Informatics is an important step towards delivering quality data on infectious diseases to Taiwan and the Greater China healthcare systems."
Daniel Su, Product Manager at FlySheet, stated, "This partnership brings together GIDEON Informatics' global leadership in infectious diseases with FlySheet's extensive sales network to enable mass distribution of GIDEON's valuable data and platform to the local healthcare community."
The way we diagnose, treat, and research infectious diseases, is changing. In our hyper-connected world, a small outbreak can turn into a pandemic in the blink of an eye, like COVID-19. Incorporating comprehensive epidemiological data into frontline clinician diagnoses and research helps us understand zoonotic transmissions, improve cross-border knowledge transfers, and train future global experts on infectious disease management.
For more information, contact info@gideononline.com
About GIDEON Informatics
GIDEON Informatics exists to advance the global effort against Infectious Disease. The company was founded in 1992 and produces the GIDEON web application and an ebook series for health professionals and educators.
GIDEON toolkit helps protect society by providing reliable, timely epidemiological data. The application saves doctors precious time in diagnosing and treating infectious diseases and provides state-of-the-art tools to train the healthcare workers of tomorrow.
Hundreds of customers from around the world, including educational institutions, hospitals, public health departments, and microbiology laboratories, have chosen GIDEON as their diagnosis-and-reference tool for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology. GIDEON Informatics is managed by an experienced executive team and maintains a distinguished medical advisory board.
Kristina Symes
GIDEON Informatics
info@gideononline.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn