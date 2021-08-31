RMDS Lab is Launching its Data Science Competition: Developing an Analytics Dashboard to Improve Restaurant Performance
A great opportunity for data scientists, data science students, and restaurant analysts worldwide to create positive social impacts.PASADENA, CA, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMDS Lab is announcing its next data science competition, Developing an Analytics Dashboard to Improve Restaurant Performance. Digital technology and data-driven decision making have dramatically changed how restaurants stay competitive and survive. As food delivery and online reservations become more and more popular, restaurants can hardly operate without using digital and data technologies. This quarter’s contestants will be challenged with collecting important data sets and then creating an analytics dashboard that will help restaurants to boost their businesses and improve their overall performance. First place winners will receive a grant of $1,000 and second place winners will receive $500. Other non-cash awards include internships with RMDS Lab. Additionally, whoever completes and submits to the competition will receive a FREE TRIAL membership to grmds.org, including admission to the IM Data 2021 conference.
RMDS is a leader in community-centered data science ecosystem services. It successfully organized a 2019 data science competition in partnership with a NASA JPL research group to predict hurricanes, and it created a 2020 data science competition in partnership with the City of Los Angeles for scoring COVID19 risk.
Contestants will receive support from RMDS’s large pool of experts and data science professionals, training resources, plus a special forum at GRMDS.org for contestants to get questions answered and interact with other participants.
RMDS Lab established a distinguished panel of judges, including:
• Dr. Joseph Lema (Professor and Chair - Food & Beverage and Event Management Department, UNLV)
• Richard Fox (former VP of data science of Qdoba Restaurants)
• Dr. Cervantes Lee (former executive assistant to the chairman of Panda Express, adjunct faculty at UNLV College of Hospitality)
• Dr. Richard Tang (professor at Loyola Marymount University College of Business Administration)
• Dr. Jane Zhang (former professor of Cal Poly Pomona College of Hospitality Management)
• Dr. Alex Liu (former Chief Data Scientist at IBM)
Our judges seek to highlight projects that restaurants can use to inform their business decisions and improve customer satisfaction.
Registration is now open, and datasets will be available on September 17, 2021. The competition will end on October 10, which is when all contestants need to submit their solutions. An award ceremony is planned for October 27.
Follow us on LinkedIn and RMDS to receive information. You may learn more about the competition at https://grmds.org/competition/Analytical-Dashboard-to-Improve-Restaurant-Performance
If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please connect with RMDS.
About RMDS
RMDS Lab is a leader in community-centered data science services, creating a global ecosystem that enables people to meet, learn, and collaborate with fellow data science professionals to solve today's most pressing issues. RMDS was founded in 2009 by Dr. Alex Liu, who was a Chief Data Scientist at IBM and is a globally-recognized data science leader. The organization is headquartered in Pasadena, CA, and serves more than 40,000 members and affiliates worldwide.
